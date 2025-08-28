Gavin Newsom has claimed that world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump behind his back after the President of the Unites States claimed last week that world leaders have much "respect" for him.

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting a lot of foreign leaders,” Newsom said at a Politico summit in California on Wednesday (August 27), adding: “They’re laughing behind his back.”

The revelation comes after Newsom has spent weeks outright mocking Trump on social media for his bizarre and aggressive posting style.

