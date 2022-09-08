Karine Jean-Pierre found out the Queen died while answering question from Peter Doocy

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found out the Queen died while answering a question from Peter Doocy at today's briefing.

She was mid-answer on an inflation question when people in the room began mumbling about the news.

"That's been confirmed?" she asked. “Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen, goes to the people of the United Kingdom.”

She added that the US' relationship with the UK had only grown 'stronger and stronger'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.