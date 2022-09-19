Australian presenters mistake Liz Truss for a 'minor royal' at Queen's funeral

Australian TV presenters faced a blunder when they mistook prime minister Liz Truss for a 'minor royal' while attending the Queen's funeral.

Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw failed to identify Truss entering Westminster Abbey this morning (19 September) - despite being quickly corrected for their mistake off-camera.

“Hard to identify. Maybe minor royals, members of the … I can't identify them at this point ", Overtone said, as Grimshaw added: "We can’t spot everyone, unfortunately."

Awkward.



