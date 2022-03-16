BBC reporter gets emotional announcing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is coming home

A BBC news reporter got emotional as she announced that British-Iranian, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is on her way home after being detained almost six years ago.



Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, which she denied. Her husband has since worked tirelessly to set her free, including going on hunger strike last year.



"sorry this is a moving moment," the BBC presenter said, fighting back tears.



Tulip Siddiq, her local MP, confirmed she was at the airport this morning. It's said she's also with another detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori.

